Atalanta begin discussion with Barrow for contract renewal

07 September at 13:38
Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta have begun discussions with young striker Musa Barrow for a contract renewal, as par Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 20-year-old is being highly-rate in the football community, both in Italy and abroad where he has attracted interests from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Anderlecht, Sint-Truiden, Spal, Parma, Lecce, Verona and Torino.

As per the latest development, La Dea have already begun negotiations with the player’s agent where they are willing to offer an increase of €500 thousand including bonuses in the overall season salary.
 

