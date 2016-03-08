Atalanta boss Gasperini argues for transfer window closing earlier
04 August at 12:00Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini gave a lengthy interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport about his club's pre-season, as well as commenting specifically on the transfer market and how he admires the English model of doing things; where the window shuts before the new season officially starts.
"In Serie A the dates have been totally unpacked, our market has been a sideshow for three months: everyone is talking and nobody is doing anything. The English, think for football and not for the cinema: the Premier League begins on the same day that they close the market: they are more essential than us that we find ourselves closing all the business in the last 15 days, something that does not help the construction of a squad."
