Atalanta boss Gasperini sends warning to Lazio ahead of key clash

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has spoken to the press ahead of the first of the club's two upcoming clashes against Lazio. The first game takes place within Serie A before the Coppa Italia final in ten days time.



"​This match has nothing to do with the Cup, it has all the motivations of the championship, with such a small distance between the teams, so it is due to be a very important game, almost decisive. Ten days later will be an independent match and will end in itself. All the teams involved are desperate for Europe, for some the Champions League is decisive for survival, we live the same life. The economic aspects weigh and are one thing but then there are also the sporting ones, which are something else.



"​The importance of the finish line is the same for everyone. After three important games, the team feels that they have been giving it their all, but now they know that they have to face the rest of the games, they are all fine, they have recovered and apart from Toloi's injury; for the rest we are healthy. Barrow is recovering well but he won't be there tomorrow, Gosens and Ilicic have recovered. Ilicic has trained regularly.



"Lazio has its characteristics, it is very strong, it has strong players, we have played them several times. It is a much awaited match for both, Genoa's victory has given it back oxygen even in the standings. We have a good advantage but now it is just an arithmetic question, we see the importance of the result, we want to play it better."