Atalanta, Caldara passes medical: now signature and announcement
10 January at 19:20Calciomercato reports that all has gone well in regards to the medical visits and tests scheduled for Mattia Caldara with Atalanta, after it was confirmed that the former Bergamo player was returning to the club that put him in the spotlight.
After a turbulent and inconsistent time in the red half of Milan, Mattia will no doubt be looking to get his career in Serie A back on track. Now it is simply a matter of time before the signing of the contract and the official announcement.
It is expected that Mattia Caldara will be able to enter the training camp straight away, with thoughts of placing him on the bench for this weekends domestic fixture against Fiorentina.
The details of the deal are as followed. Negotiation was completed yesterday with Beppe Riso, agent of Caldara: the Bergamo native leaves Milan to find space and trust. White smoke arrived, the formula is an 18-month free loan with a right of redemption at 15 million euros.
Anthony Privetera
