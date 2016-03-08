Atalanta, Caldara to make his first start in eight months against Fiorentina tomorrow
14 January at 17:20New Atalanta defender Mattia Caldara is set to start against Fiorentina tomorrow, his first start since April of last year, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bergamo based club, under the guidance of coach Gian Piero Gasperini, signed the 25-year-old Italian centre back last week on a loan deal with a buy option attached. He is now likely to start against the Florence based club tomorrow, a shock considering he has failed to make a single appearance for the Rossoneri this season due to injuries.
The player only played three games this season with the Primavera squad and only one of those games was a full 90 minutes. Despite that, Gasperini has previously said that he is happy with Caldara’s condition and trusts in the player. Caldara previously made 66 appearances for la Dea in his career, scoring ten goals in that time.
Apollo Heyes
