Atalanta challenges Juve, Inter and AC Milan: 'We want Tonali'
06 June at 14:00Antonio Percassi, president of Atalanta, spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about the future of the club and their intentions on the transfer market during the summer.
"New purchases? A couple of experienced players, others with growth prospects. An example: we like Tonali but there is a long queue for him. The Ajax model? We need to copy it in terms of the courage to throw in the boys without problems: they do not look at the age," he said.
"We have many interesting youngsters. Piccoli, Kulusevski but there are also 4-5 others. Barrow? He missed a couple of games and got stuck. We refused an offer of 21 million for him.
"Who could leave? I hope nobody but the best offer could come for Zapata. He said he wants to stay but the agents do their job. De Laurentiis is increasing his value with his words. The figures? Not just 40 million, an offer between 50 and 60 we think. Maybe we could refuse but first I have to give an alternative to Gasperini," Percassi concluded.
