Atalanta close in on Champions League football with 2-1 win over Genoa

11 May at 17:25
Atalanta B.C. moved up into third position in the Serie A table today; Gian Piero Gasperini's side defeating Genoa 2-1 to secure an important three points in their pursuit of Champions League football. This result sees Atalanta temporarily rise up into third place, overtaking Inter Milan by two points although the Nerazzurri have a game in hand. 

Similarly, Atalanta are, for now, six points clear of AC Milan with the Bergamo club having just two games left to play. If Fiorentina manage to defeat the Rossoneri today, Atalanta will be almost guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League.

Today's match was not easy, however, with two goals disallowed for Gasperini's side in the first half. However, a 46th minute goal from Musa Barrow and another goal from wing-back Castange in the 53rd ensured the three points for Atalanta. Genoa scored another late goal to make it 2-1 in the 89th when former Lazio man Goran Pandev found the net but it was too little too late, with Genoa unable to guarantee themselves survival from relegation.

