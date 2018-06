Atalanta, Cristante's agent: "We will soon make a decision"

Bryan Cristante's future is in doubt as his agent Giuseppe Riso spoke to the press on the matter (via RMC Sport), here is what he had to say:



"Cristante's future? He should let Atalanta know of his decision next week. Who has interest in him? Juve and Roma like him but there are other teams too. I think it is time for him to make a decision so let's see what happens in the coming week...".