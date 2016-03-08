Atalanta, De Roon congratulates Kyle Walker: 'Well done, could have been worse'

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker was forced to play in goal yesterday in Manchester City’s Champions League clash due to the red card received by Claudio Bravo.City starting keeper Ederson was substituted off at half time due to an injury concern, and Bravo’s sending off late in the game forced the Sky Blues to place their trust in the 29-year-old English full-back.Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon, known for his humorous posts on social media, congratulated Walker on Twitter following the game. “Well done Kyle Walker. No worries, could’ve been worse.” He commented.Apollo Heyes