Atalanta, De Roon: 'Kulusevski? €44m is a lot, the president will be happy...'

In an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), Atalanta midfielder Marten De Roon had his say on the transfer, jokingly stating that the club president will be well happy with the deal.

"Kulusevski? He has shown a potential that so far, perhaps, he didn't even know he had. For a young player, there's nothing better than playing continuously: only in this way can we improve. In any case, €44m is a lot, the president will be happy," he concluded.

Earlier this week, Juventus announced the signing of Dejan Kulusevski for a total of €44m, signing him from Atalanta. However, the youngster will remain on loan at Parma until the end of the season, which will allow him to continue to improve and play with continuity.