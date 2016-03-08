Atalanta, De Roon pokes fun at Roma on Twitter

When you keep the @ASRomaEN admin from posting winning memes. pic.twitter.com/GAjJyqVZyC — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) September 25, 2019

Following Atalanta’s 2-0 victory over Roma last night, Dutch defender Marten de Roon took to Twitter to poke fun at the Giallorossi’s English Twitter account, famous for its memes and humorous comments following games.The 28-year-old Atalanta player posted a gif of his celebration accompanied by the text: “When you keep the @ASRomaEN admin from posting winning memes.”Despite de Roon’s joke, the Roma Twitter, managed by Paul Rodgers, responded with another meme: a picture of teenage activist Greta Thunberg staring blankly at President Donald Trump.Apollo Heyes