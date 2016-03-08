Atalanta defender warns Juventus ahead of Saturday's clash

palomino, atalanta, contrasto, dybala, juventus, 2017/18
19 November at 12:45
In an interview with Bergamo TV, Atalanta defender Josè Palomino spoke about the upcoming clash with Juventus, which will take place on Saturday afternoon. He made it clear that the Bergamo side aren't afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Juve? We hope to do it better. We want to have a good game. Fear of Ronaldo? No, we know we have to pay attention and respect everyone, but we want to stay in the clash and play our game," he stated. 

For more news, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Juventus
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.