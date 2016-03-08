Atalanta defender warns Juventus ahead of Saturday's clash
19 November at 12:45In an interview with Bergamo TV, Atalanta defender Josè Palomino spoke about the upcoming clash with Juventus, which will take place on Saturday afternoon. He made it clear that the Bergamo side aren't afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Juve? We hope to do it better. We want to have a good game. Fear of Ronaldo? No, we know we have to pay attention and respect everyone, but we want to stay in the clash and play our game," he stated.
