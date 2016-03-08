Atalanta, Dinamo Zagreb coach Bjelica: 'We studied Atalanta and changed our approach...'
19 September at 10:15Dinamo Zagreb coach Nenad Bjelica admitted that his club sent staff to Italy to study Atalanta ahead of last night’s victory over the Bergamo based club, he told reporters in a press conference yesterday.
"My staff always goes to study our opponents, it also happened with Atalanta in Genoa. We also saw the two games against SPAL and Torino, they had played very well. We analysed all three games and, consequently, decided to change our approach”.
Atalanta’s Champions League debut got off to a poor start yesterday, losing 4-0 to the Croatian champions after a hat-trick from Mislav Orsic. Coach Gian Piero Gasperini will have to calm his team down and look ahead to their next European commitment at the start of October, their game against Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk.
Apollo Heyes
