In other words, it's a very important encounter for the home side, who play their Champions League clashes at the San Siro. The Croatian side has claimed five points thus far, beating the Italians in the reverse fixture. Therefore, it will be a tough challenge.

At 21:00 this evening, Atalanta will take on Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage. After four games, La Dea have claimed just one point, but the fight for a Europa League spot is still on. However, a win is needed tonight to keep it that way.