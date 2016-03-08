Atalanta director accuses Fiorentina of 'preparing penalty controversy'
30 September at 19:05From Gasperini to the management and the CEO himself. Atalanta are furious about today's controversial decision to grant Fiorentina a penalty against their side. Director Luca Percassi spoke about the incident in an interview with Sky Sport.
"I would have preferred to intervene in another moment, but today we saw a very serious episode," Percassi said.
"Referees can make mistakes and in seven games we have not commented on this. We adopt the philosophy of silence. But after today's error, we cannot be silent, especially because some things leave a bitter taste in the mouth.
"It was a decisive episode and the referee did not have time to go see the VAR. This happens after a week in which all the management of Fiorentina were preparing what happened today.
"It seemed that at the slightest error something had to be compensated. The coach and the team are working well, in my position we cannot speak," he concluded.
