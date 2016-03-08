Atalanta eye SPAL winger to bolster squad in January
17 December at 11:50Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta are interested in signing league rivals SPAL’s winger Igor in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Nerazzurri have been in the market to find players who can strengthen the squad for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest development, the club’s hierarchy have identified Igor as an ideal fit and are looking to make a move for the player who has a contract with his current club till the summer of 2023.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments