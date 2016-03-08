Atalanta forward Zapata asks Real Madrid star to endorse move
29 September at 22:15According to what has been reported by Spanish tabloid Don Balon, Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata asked international teammate James Rodriguez to help him attain a move to Real Madrid.
Zapata was linked with a move away from Atalanta in the summer but his agent claimed that his mind was occupied with the Bergamo club's maiden season in the Champions League. Next summer, however, or even in January, Zapata's future could be up in the air and a move to Madrid may be discussed in the near future.
