Atalanta, Freuler likes in Germany
18 October at 15:50Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta’s midfielder Remo Freuler has continued to attract interest from Germany where Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach are interested in acquiring his services.
The Switzerland international has been a main stay at the La Dea ever since joining them in 2016 from Swiss club FC Luzern for a transfer fee of just €2 million.
In the ongoing campaign, the 27-year-old has already provide two assists in just five league appearances for the club.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments