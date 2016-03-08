Atalanta, Freuler likes in Germany

18 October at 15:50
Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta’s midfielder Remo Freuler has continued to attract interest from Germany where Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach are interested in acquiring his services.

The Switzerland international has been a main stay at the La Dea ever since joining them in 2016 from Swiss club FC Luzern for a transfer fee of just €2 million.

In the ongoing campaign, the 27-year-old has already provide two assists in just five league appearances for the club.

