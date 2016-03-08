Atalanta, Gasperini: 'Balotelli? Brescia's problem, but he's always had talent'

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today, ahead of the Bergamo based club’s derby against Brescia tomorrow, with Calciomercato.com noting his words.



"The derby is a different game from a league table context. There is what surrounds the game itself that is special, the importance of the standings is reduced. It's a game in itself, you have to isolate yourself a bit from all that is the outside context. We'll try to be as focused as possible because we're coming from a period when the results have slowed us down in the standings.”



Gasperini then touched on the situation of Brescia striker Mario Balotelli, who is currently unsettled at the club following the lack of support he received after being the victim of racist chants from some Hellas Verona fans earlier this month.



“I don't know, it's a problem for Brescia. We're getting ready both if he will be there and if not. I liked his choice this year, it could have been positive, but then you always have to see the results. We can't go wrong in this respect. It's going to be a difficult and hard-fought game in all respects, we have to play it well. Honestly, I didn't follow everything, at the beginning of the year I thought it was a good choice to take Balotelli both for him and for Brescia and the national team. He's always had a great talent, but he couldn't get it out as well as he could.”



Atalanta are currently 6th in the league table, only winning one in their last five games.



Apollo Heyes