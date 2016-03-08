Atalanta, Gasperini: 'Caldara is in good condition, could start tomorrow against Fiorentina'
14 January at 17:00Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini discussed the arrival of Italian defender Mattia Caldara ahead of tomorrow’s Coppa Italia clash against Fiorentina in an interview with Italian media outlet Rai Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
“Caldara? We are very happy with this return. When he left Bergamo, I told him that sooner or later he would come back. Although I didn't expect him back so soon. Because he's still a product of Bergamo, he's been here forever, and this is his home. Surely he'll be very useful to us.”
Gasperini then discussed the physical condition of the former AC Milan defender.
"I've seen him in good condition so it's also a good idea if he can play either from the bench or from the beginning, let's see. But he's come here to make up for lost time in the last two years. We're doing well in defence. There are some players who were also very good the other night. But we're a bit thin, and Caldara's arrival puts us in good shape.”
Caldara struggled heavily during his time in Milan, only making two appearances in his two seasons with the Rossoneri due to long term injuries. Soon after his arrival to the club, he suffered muscle problems which forced him to miss six games.
Only two weeks later he suffered an achilles tendon rupture, which then forced him to miss another 21 games. Finally, in May he suffered a cruciate ligament rupture, forcing him out of another 13 games.
In his final season in Bergamo, Caldara made 34 appearances across all competitions for a total of 2917 minutes, scoring three goals and providing two assists in that time.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments