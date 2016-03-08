Atalanta, Gasperini: 'Caldara looked good, those Fiorentina fans are sons of b...'
15 January at 18:20Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was furious when talking to Italian media outlet Rai Sport and later to gathered reporters in a press conference after the Bergamo based club’s 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia. His words were noted by Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com.
"The team looked tired today, they didn't recover after Milan. We were going a bit down, and despite this we had a chance to win, but Fiorentina had more energy than us. In the first half we play a bit from behind, but Caldara's match was positive. In the second half we conceded some simple goals. After the draw and Pezzella's expulsion we looked like we could win, but we lacked energy. Fiorentina wanted to win more. Gomez and Ilicic entered in the second half, it's not a question of a player or two. Even in the first half we had opportunities, like Pasalic's resounding shot off the crossbar, while in the second half we were just careful behind.”
Gasperini then spoke about new arrival Mattia Caldara, who made his first appearance this season with the Nerazzurri after joining from AC Milan last week.
"He hasn't played for a long time, the last game in the league was with us... He's been training for two months, I've seen him well and today he had a good game, despite the team's difficulties.”
The 61-year-old Italian coach spoke about the current team’s objectives.
"Let's all try to stay calm. Although the Coppa Italia falls on the eve of difficult matches, we still wanted to respect it and tried to pass the round. At the end we're fourth, it's a fantastic position for us and I think we can repeat ourselves. The Champions League is the cherry on top... We're sorry to go out like this, we created the conditions to get through the session even on a difficult day.”
Gasperini wasn’t impressed with the boos and chants by some of Fiorentina’s fans today.
"Those sons of b..., them, my mother fought in the war to give freedom and speech to those morons who insulted me. I've never insulted anyone, this is an insult that goes beyond sport.”
Finally, Gasperini spoke about 28-year-old Colombian striker Luis Muriel.
"He did good things but fell short at the end. I made many changes to try to give freshness to the team, but I didn't succeed.”
Atalanta are currently fourth in the league table after 19 games, winning three of their last five matches in the league. The Bergamo based club, under the guidance of Gasperini, qualified for the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League, in their first ever appearance in the competition.
Apollo Heyes
