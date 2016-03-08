Atalanta, Gasperini: 'Napoli played a great game but we showed our worth'

Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to Sky Sport after the Napoli-Atalanta 1-2 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"We played against a very strong Napoli side. Napoli played a great game and they put us under a lot of pressure, especially in the first half. Masiello? Well he came up big to save us that goal against. If Napoli would've scored there, the whole game would've changed. We wanted to stay in the game and keep it close, then we put in Ilicic. With all three strikers upfront, we are hard to contain and we then found a way back into the game. Sending off? Well it's sometimes hard to contain yourself on the sidelines, I couldn't just stay there and say nothing after the foul on Gomez. I left the sidelines and we won so I am happy. Milan? Yes we are now tied with the rossoneri, we can dream about the UCL. Objectives? Well the UCL would be incredible but even a Coppa Italia final would be amazing. Our goal is to be in Europe next season...'. More to come...