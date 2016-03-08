Atalanta, Gasperini reveals that Ilicic is in doubt for this week-end

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to Sky Sport at the end of the Atalanta-Udinese 2-0 game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"We knew this game wasn't going to be easy since Udinese have quality. We played a great game and I am happy for my lads. UCL? It won't be easy but if we win the rest of our games, then we know that we will finish 4th. We are doing well of late and our morale is pretty high right now. Ilicic? I hope he can be there on Sunday but he has a physical issue, let's see...'. More to come...