Atalanta, Gasperini: 'Shakhtar's results speak for themselves'

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini spoke in a press conference today ahead of the club’s Champions League clash against Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk tomorrow."I don't have to find out about Shakhtar, for them the results speak for themselves, not only in the league but also in the Champions League where they have been able to play against important teams and at very high levels, they have a great habit of playing games of this level. We must learn quickly; we are very curious to understand how much we can compete against teams like this.”La Dea are currently off to a slow start in their first ever Champions League campaign, after losing 4-0 to Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League debut.In a group alongside Dinamo, Shakhtar and Manchester City, Gasperini has to guide the Bergamo based club to victories against the two weaker teams, otherwise they can’t hope to qualify for the knock out rounds alongside Premier League champions Manchester City.Apollo Heyes