Atalanta, Gasperini: 'We deserved the win against Genoa'
15 September at 15:35Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has given his verdict of the game involving the La Dea and Genoa earlier today, as his side picked up a 2-1 win.
What became a thrilling game towards the end saw Duvan Zapata get tripped by his cousin Cristian and the resulting penalty was slotted away from Luis Muriel. After Domenico Criscito had equalised in stoppage time, Zapata came up with a stunning goal in the last minute of stoppage time to win the game for Gasperini's men.
In the post-game interview, Gasperini gave his verdict about the game.
"It was a hard fought match, we found a nice Genoa team, but Atalanta was good and we deserved the victory "Zapata's great goal restored the result in my opinion right. Too bad for the penalty kick suffered, they are difficult situations to accept and in our football, too many strange episodes are happening: we need to remedy them."
On how the team is doing ahead of the trip to Croatia in the Champions League, Gasperini said: "The team is doing well, has always believed in it and played well: having won with personality is a great sign for us even if we lacked a bit of lucidity in the last twenty meters."
