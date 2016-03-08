Atalanta, Gasperini: 'We have to evaluate Papu Gomez's condition....'

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini spoke in a press conference today ahead of the Bergamo based club’s upcoming Champions League clash with Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk.The Italian coach discussed the availability of some of La Dea’s key players.“We have to evaluate how Papu [Gomez] is, Muriel is not at his best, but he is an option. He's able and enlisted for tomorrow's game. I wouldn't talk about rotations; our line-up is made up of at least sixteen players. Tomorrow's game will not be affected by rotations.”Atalanta’s Champions League campaign this season is their first ever, after Gasperini guided the club to a third-place finish in the championship last season, as well as a Coppa Italia final. The club lost their Champions League debut against Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb 4-0.Apollo Heyes