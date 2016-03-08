Atalanta, Gasperini: 'We want to redeem ourselves in Champions League...'
27 September at 20:30Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini is keen to hold onto the club’s third place ranking in the league table, a place they finished last season, and to impress in the Champions League, according to Calciomercato.com.
“We're going to play yet another away game, then we'll finally come back to play in our stadium, we hope to continue as we have done so far, they're all so close that we can't see some of the games played again, but the league is pressing and we need to quickly recover our energy from the game in Rome, an important result that has led us to a very good ranking. Hopefully the best is always the next one, but we played against a team with a game identity that had put so many difficulties in our hands.”
The Italian coach then admitted that, despite playing Sassuolo tomorrow in the league, he is already thinking ahead to the Bergamo based club’s upcoming game in the Champions League against Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk. La Dea disappointed in their Champions League debut, losing 4-0 to Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb.
“I'm just thinking about tomorrow's game, maybe some thoughts go further to Shakhtar because with Dynamo it has remained indigestible and we want to redeem ourselves. We're back in the normal way of these games, we've made changes and we've achieved good results and it's going to be so both tomorrow and with Shakhtar, it's difficult to present the same line-up all the time. Those who played in Rome have not yet trained, so we'll see today.”
Apollo Heyes
