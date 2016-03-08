Atalanta, Gasperini: "We were good but not great today....

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to Sky Sport after their Europa league game against Copenhagen (0-0), here is what he had to say on the matter:



" The result is okay but we weren't great. We were good but we weren't able to score any goals which is not good. We can still qualify surely as the important game will be in Copenhagen. The field wasn't great I have to say so this didn't help. Copenhagen will now have the home field advantage but we are still confident in ourselves. Europe is great for us and we want to qualify to the next round, this is our goal. Illicic? He is finally out of the hospital which is great news. He should be able to start training again in about three weeks, so we are happy about this...".



For more news on the matter as well as other world wide football news, you can visit our website right here at Calciomercato.com.