Atalanta: Gómez apologises for injuring AC Milan star Biglia
14 May at 13:45During an interview with Argentine newspaper La Nación, Atalanta forward Alejandro Gómez has apologised for his challenge on AC Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia during yesterday evening’s meeting between the two sides in Bergamo. Here is what he had to say:
“I jumped and I hit Lucas with my knee. Unfortunately, I injured his back. If my challenge had been worthy of a yellow card then they would have given me one. I’m sorry for the situation that was created. I had no intention of hurting him.”
Injury alert as Alejandro "Papu" Gomez knees Lucas Biglia in the back. Biglia left the match. Argentina World Cup spot in jeopardy? https://t.co/2khW0OyuYJ— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) May 13, 2018
(La Nación)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
