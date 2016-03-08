Atalanta, Gomez: 'I was close to Lazio, but I wanted UCL'
26 June at 09:30In an interview with Sky Italia last night, Papu Gomez revealed some interesting details about a move to Lazio which has never materialized, despite the interest from the Biancocelesti over the years.
"It is true that in recent years I have been close, so to speak, to Lazio. I knew of their interest but I have always been very clear. When we went to the Europa League I wanted to play with Atalanta. Then, the second year Lazio qualified for the Europa League, but I wanted a Champions League team," he began.
The Argentinian also explained why he turned down a strong offer from Saudi Arabia, which eventually led to him being able to qualify for the Champions League with Atalanta.
"Then came an economically very important offer from Arabia, but we decided with the family that it was not the moment to accept it. Fortunately, I would say, given that the last season ended with the qualification for the Champions League," he concluded.
