Papu Gomez spoke to Sky Italia after being involved in all four of Atalanta's goals against Frosinone earlier this evening.

"We've missed our stadium because we played in Reggio Emilia in the Europa League. We are very happy with this victory, as in recent years we have made little effort to get going.

"This time, however, we are good physically from the start. Today, I reached fifty goals in Serie A, it was a very important goal for me.



"The Mercato? The club has done extraordinary well, we couldn't have asked for more. We have a great team."