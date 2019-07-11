Atalanta, Gomez: 'Thank you Inter and Milan'

Atalanta will play their homes games in the Champions League at San Siro, as the go-ahead from AC Milan and Inter has arrived. On Instagram, the Bergamo captain, Alejandro Gomez thanked the Milanese clubs."Unfortunately, the Champions League will not be played in our own stadium, which is why on behalf of my teammates, we wanted to thank Inter and Milan for welcoming us to their glorious stadium."For us, it is fundamental not to make long trips, especially in such a demanding competition, we will give the best of ourselves. Thank you so much," he concluded.