Atalanta, Gomez: 'Thank you Inter and Milan'
"Unfortunately, the Champions League will not be played in our own stadium, which is why on behalf of my teammates, we wanted to thank Inter and Milan for welcoming us to their glorious stadium.
"For us, it is fundamental not to make long trips, especially in such a demanding competition, we will give the best of ourselves. Thank you so much," he concluded.
sfortunatamente la Champions League non verrà giocata nel nostro stadio, per questo motivo a nome dei miei compagni, volevamo ringraziare @inter e @acmilan per averci accolto nel vostro glorioso stadio ... per noi è fondamentale non fare trasferte lunghe sopratutto in una competizione così impegnativa. Sarà un onore giocare a san siro , daremo il meglio di noi stessi. grazie mille #atalantabc
