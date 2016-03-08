Atalanta, Gomez: 'There are no words, unique emotion...'

"There are no words, it's a unique emotion, something that will remain in the history of football and this club. We know all that we have done and how much we have fought over the years to deserve this. We have written another page of history that all the people of Bergamo will find themselves in," he stated.

Following the 3-0 win against Shakthar Donetsk, which resulted in qualification for the knockout phase, Atalanta captain Papu Gomez spoke to Sky Italia about his team's achievement. In fact, this has never happened in the club's history before.