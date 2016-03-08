Atalanta, Gosens: "Going to Schalke 04 is a goal of mine"
22 October at 19:45Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens spoke to German media outlet Sport1 via Calciomercato.com today, revealing his dreams for the future.
"Atalanta knows that my dream is to play in the Bundesliga. Going to Schalke 04 is also a goal to get closer to my family: I grew up 50 kilometres from Gelsenkirchen and I still have a lot of friends there. But if Atalanta doesn't want to give in, of course I'll stay here.”
The 25-year-old German joined the Bergamo based club from Dutch side Heracles Almelo in the summer of 2017, with his contract expiring with the club in 2022. He has made 72 appearances since then, scoring eight goals and providing six assists.
This season Gosens has appeared in every game for Atalanta, starting all but two, including a start against Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
