Atalanta, Gosens: 'There were negotiations with Schalke...'
18 September at 21:30Atalanta full-back Robin Gosens spoke to German media outlet t-online via Calciomercato.com today, discussing the rumours of a possible departure to the Bundesliga earlier in the summer.
"There were negotiations with Schalke, there's no point in hiding it. Atalanta didn't want to sell me; I have to admit I was in trouble. On the one hand there was the possibility to play the Champions League, on the other hand the Bundesliga, with Schalke. In the end I stayed and that's fine.”
The 25-year-old German defender moved to la Dea from Dutch side Heracles Almelo in 2017 and has established himself as a key player in his first two seasons in Bergamo, where he made 65 appearances, scored six goals and provided four assists.
The player helped Atalanta to a third place finish last season, qualifying the club for their first ever Champions League.
Apollo Heyes
