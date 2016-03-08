Atalanta, here is the list of players summoned for opener against SPAL

Atalanta have announced the players summoned for their season opener against SPAL tomorrow evening. The Bergamascan side impressed last season, finishing in 3rd place and qualifying for the Champions League. La Dea will be hoping to build off the momentum from last season and hit the ground running in this campaign, especially with a busier schedule as the year develops.



Some have noted that the added commitments of the Champions League may impact the team’s performances in the league and so a strong start is necessary to offset this issue. The club’s home stadium, the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia, is currently undergoing renovations, with the Curva Nord being rebuilt, and so the club will play their group stage games in the Champions League in the Stadio San Siro in Milan, due to UEFA’s regulations. Here is the list of players summoned for the game tomorrow:



Goalkeepers: Rossi, Ndiaye, Gollini.



Defenders: Toloi, Masiello, Palomino, Gosens, Djimsiti, Hateboer, Skrtel, Ibanez.



Midfielders: Freuler, De Roon, Malinovskyi, Pasalic.



Forwarders: Muriel, Gomez, Zapata, Barrow.

Apollo Heyes