Atalanta, important developments inbound to acquire free agent Bertolacci
06 September at 21:00According to Calciomercato.com, thanks to Atalanta’s qualification for the Champions League this season and interest from a player to play with his former coach Gian Piero Gasperini, Andrea Bertolacci is keen to sign for Atalanta. La Dea coach Gasperini would like to sign the forward as a useful backup if necessary, to replace 27-year-old Swiss striker Remo Freuler or 28-year-old Dutch midfielder Marten de Roon. In Atalanta’s last game against Torino, the coach decided to rest the Swiss forward, first with Mario Pašalić and then with new arrival Luis Muriel.
28-year-old Italian Bertolacci has been without a club since the start of July this year, after his contract expired with Milan. The forward previously played under Atalanta coach Gasperini at Genoa, which also was his most successful spell throughout his career so far, playing 58 times, scoring 8 goals and providing 9 assists. Important developments in this deal are expected in the next few hours.
Apollo Heyes
