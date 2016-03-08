Atalanta interested in free-agent Bertolacci

05 September at 12:39
Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta are interested in signing free-agent midfielder Andrea Bertolacci, as per L'Eco di Bergamo.

La Dea are still short of midfield options despite the end of the summer transfer window and are now looking for free agents to join the squad.

And as per the new development, the club have now turned their attention to the 28-year-old for the role.

Bertolacci is a free agent since his contract with Serie A giants AC Milan came to an end on June 30 earlier this year.

For more stories, please visit our home page

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Milan

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.