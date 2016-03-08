Atalanta interested in free-agent Bertolacci
05 September at 12:39Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta are interested in signing free-agent midfielder Andrea Bertolacci, as per L'Eco di Bergamo.
La Dea are still short of midfield options despite the end of the summer transfer window and are now looking for free agents to join the squad.
And as per the new development, the club have now turned their attention to the 28-year-old for the role.
Bertolacci is a free agent since his contract with Serie A giants AC Milan came to an end on June 30 earlier this year.
