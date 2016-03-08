Atalanta, Juve and Napoli: their possible opponents in Champions League

On Monday, the draw for the round of 16 will take place, and hopefully the Italian sides will have a bit of luck. Then again, all three teams have been very strong during the group stage and certainly wouldn't back down for a challenge.

Juventus could be drawn against Dortmund, Chelsea, Lyon, Real Madrid or Tottenham. Of course, the 'best ' draw would be Lyon, although no game is easy at this stage of the competition. Napoli, meanwhile, could be drawn against Barcelona, Bayern, Leipzig, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or Valencia.

Atalanta's conditions are the same as Napoli, except for the exclusion of Man City (as they were in the same group). Instead, the Bergamo side could face Liverpool.

Last night, the group stage of Champions League was concluded. Three out of four Italian teams managed to get themselves through to the knockout phase, namely Atalanta, Juventus and Napoli. Inter, on the other hand, missed out after the loss against Barcelona.