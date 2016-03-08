Atalanta-Juve: Bianconeri never so bad in the first half in two years

12 - La Juventus ha concesso 12 conclusioni nel primo tempo contro l'Atalanta: l'ultima volta in cui ne ha subiti di più nella prima frazione in Serie A risale a dicembre 2017 contro il Napoli (13). Attaccati. #AtalantaJuve — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 23, 2019

Juventus and Atalanta are currently facing each other in the next round of Serie A after the international break at the Gewiss Stadium and the Bianconeri have been very unconvincing against the home side so far.Maurizio Sarri's team have conceded 12 shots in the first half to Gasperini's team: this is the most since December 2017 against Napoli (then coached by Sarri). On that occasion, the number of shots was even 13.