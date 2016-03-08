Atalanta-Juve: Bianconeri never so bad in the first half in two years

Higuain.Rocchi.Atalanta.Juve.2019.20.jpg GETTY IMAGES
23 November at 16:15
Juventus and Atalanta are currently facing each other in the next round of Serie A after the international break at the Gewiss Stadium and the Bianconeri have been very unconvincing against the home side so far.

Maurizio Sarri's team have conceded 12 shots in the first half to Gasperini's team: this is the most since December 2017 against Napoli (then coached by Sarri). On that occasion, the number of shots was even 13.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Juventus
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.