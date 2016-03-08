Atalanta-Juventus is also Zapata against Ronaldo: all the numbers of the duel

Tonight Juventus will face off against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals but it will also be a duel between two great strikers - Duvan Zapata and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both players are currently having a good moment in their Serie A campaign and are chasing Fabio Quagliarella in the top scorer standings.



Atalanta is a team that should definitely not be underestimated. La Dea have the best attack in the league with 47 goals scored by Gian Piero Gasperini's team in 21 matches. Juventus have 4 less. Duvan Zapata has scored 15 of these (adding 3 assists), with 14 goals coming in the last 8 matches and one also in the Coppa Italia against Cagliari. His first goal came in November and since then, the Colombian has not stopped scoring.



Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, who initially also struggled a bit in a new league and environment, is at the same tally - 15 goals (with 6 assists) and is scoring with great continuity for the Bianconeri. Tonight's match will, thus, be a matchup between two great bombers and it remains to be seen who will prevail over the other.