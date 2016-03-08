Atalanta-Juventus: Live, Confirmed line-ups

Atalanta will face Juventus in a mouth-watering contest on the game week 13 of the Italian Serie A at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday.



The home side are coming in the match as underdogs after managing to win just one out of last seven matches in all competition, which included two defeats as well and four draws.



As of now, Atalanta are placed on the fifth spot of the league table with 22 points, two-behind fourth-placed Cagliari.



On the other hand, the Turin-based club will start the match as firm favourites after winning six out of last seven matches in all competition with no defeats in it.



As things stand, the Old Lady are currently placed on the top of the league table with 32 points, one-point ahead of second-placed Inter.



In the last meeting between both teams at the venue in January earlier this year, it was Atalanta who came out on top with a 3-0 margin.



