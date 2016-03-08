Atalanta face reigning Premier League champions Manchester City tonight in their fourth Champions League game of the season.La Dea, under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini, finished third last season in the league to complete their fairy tale and guarantee qualification to this season’s competition. However, they are struggled to continue their domestic form in Europe’s most prestigious club competition and have failed to gain a single point out of their first three games so far.Manchester City, on the other hand, have looked incredibly dominant in their opening three Champions League games, scoring ten goals and only conceding one, winning all three games. A victory against Atalanta tonight will guarantee qualification to the next stage of the competition.Atalanta’s chances of qualification to the knock-out stage is low, but not yet impossible. However, they will have to win tonight and hope their group opponents, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb, draw their game.Apollo Heyes