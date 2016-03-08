Atalanta midfielder believes 'Juventus and Napoli are still ahead of everyone else'

Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler has given an interview to the Eco about the upcoming Serie A season, in which he said that:



"​Serie A? I believe that Juventus and Napoli are still ahead of everyone, then we need to understand how Roma and the Milanese are progressing; who have changed coaches. We know each other well, we can still be in that top group.



"Champions League? ​The Champions League will not deconcent us , the draw still has a few weeks left. First there will be the championship and this time, compared to last year, we would like to start at the top. The path of Ajax has shown us that we can get far in the competition, together with the top clubs."