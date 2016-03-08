Atalanta 0-1 Milan: Live, Gomez opens the scoring

Atalanta host AC Milan on Sunday the 22nd of December, 2019 at 11:30 UK time at the Gewiss stadium with both sides desperate to finish 2019 with a positive result.



The last time the two sides met, Milan got the tough victory away in Bergamo, but ultimately it was Atalanta smiling at the end of the last season, with qualification sealed to the UEFA Champions League. The hosts this time will no doubt still be coming down from the high of reaching the knockout stages only two weeks ago.



In terms of team news and who is available, Duvan Zapata is still injured for Atalanta, who will look to field Papu Gomez and Muriel from the start.



Predicted line-up (3-4-1-2): Gollini; Rafael Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Castagne, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic; Gomez, Muriel



For Milan Paqueta and Hernandez are suspended while Leo Duarte is out injured for the visitors.



Predicted line-up (4-3-3): G. Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bennacer, Bonaventura; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu



Anthony Privetera