Atalanta-Milan: Predicted line-ups

16 February at 12:00
Atalanta will host AC Milan in Bergamo this evening, as the two clubs meet for what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Both teams come into this game in good form and will be eager to secure what would be an important three points in both teams' pursuit of continental qualification. With the Serie A about as tight as it could be, every point counts and both sides here will be looking to take all of the points home with them come the referee's full-time whistle.

Atalanta are without Varnier whilst AC Milan still miss the likes of Bonaventura, Reina, Caldara and Cristian Zapata. 

Predicted line-ups:

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Palomino, Masiello; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Castagne, Gomez; Ilicic, Zapata

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu

The match kicks off at 20:30 local time and will not be a match to miss.

