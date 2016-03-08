Both teams failed to score over 210 minutes (including the first leg), so the game had to be decided through a penalty shootout. Atalanta did well in the first two round, comfortably converting their efforts. However, in the third round, Papu Gomez missed his penalty.

Some hope was recovered when Copenhagen missed their fourth, but then Cornelius failed to convert for Atalanta in the fifth round. The Danes scored their last to confirm the exit of Atalanta from this season's Europa League.

