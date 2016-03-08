Atalanta, Papu Gomez: 'We can't ignore the league because of Champions League...'
25 September at 19:30Atalanta forward Alejandro Darío Gómez, better known as Papu Gómez, spoke to Italian media outlet Roma TV via Calciomercato.com today ahead of la Dea’s game against Roma.
The player spoke highly of opponents Roma and mentioned their strong attack as a point of worry, as well as alluding to the busy schedule the Bergamaschi side has due to their European commitments in the Champions League.
“We'll see how ambitious we are later on, now the championship has just begun. We have to win and score points and not leave the league aside just because we have the Champions League. We'll see what Roma will do, but we know they're a strong team, especially in attack. It's important for us to measure our strength as we have to face Shakhtar, who plays in a similar way.”
The Atalanta captain helped the club to a fairy-tale third place finish last season as the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time ever in their history, finishing ahead of more historically strong Italian sides such as Roma, Lazio and Milan.
Atalanta are currently sixth in the league table after four games, with wins over SPAL and Genoa, a draw against Fiorentina and a disappointing 3-2 loss to Torino.
The club had a tough debut in the Champions League last week, losing 4-0 away to Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb. Their next Champions League game is against Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments