Atalanta, Piccoli: European clubs lining up for youngster

13 December at 23:00
Atalanta has a new gold nugget in his hands: Roberto Piccoli has stunned everyone in the Youth League, of which he is top scorer with six goals in as many group stage matches and scouts from all over Europe have set their sights on the striker, born in 2001. After being tried with Milan , but now there is a new danger to the pursuit: the Manchester City of Guardiola .

Pep is said to be a huge fan of the youngster, whom he thinks is eligible to take on the best in England soon enough (via calciomercato).
