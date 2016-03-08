Atalanta, Pinilla: 'Lautaro used a rugby move on Toloi' - pics
12 January at 18:30

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan took on Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta last night at the San Siro as the game ended 1-1. It was a very intense game filled with controversy as Luis Muriel saw his 88th minute penalty kick saved by Samir Handanovic. Ex-Atalanta striker Mauricio Pinilla spoke about this game, here is what he had to say: 'Inter played dirty, Lautaro tackled Toloi with a rugby move...'.
Lautaro tacklea a Toloi como en el rugby ! #Var .! Lindo partido @Inter @Atalanta_BC— Mauricio Pinilla (@pinigol51) January 11, 2020
